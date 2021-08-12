Pokemon Journeys Synopsis Sets Up a Troubling Twin

✖

Pokemon Journeys is getting ready to explore Ash Ketchum's celebrity in the region known as Alola, following his first major tournament victory, but it seems as if the anime is also setting up a terrifying challenge that the major Pokemon trainers will be facing with a scary doppelganger. As both Ash and Goh continue their quest to defeat the major trainers of the Galar Region, who were first introduced in the Nintendo Switch video game of Pokemon Sword And Shield, it seems as if their journey will be joined by Koharu, aka Chloe, who has a history with both trainers.

For those who might not be familiar with Chloe, she was raised in Vermillion City alongside Ash and Goh, though she was far closer to the latter than the former. During the early episodes of Pokemon Journeys, we had the opportunity to see Chloe and Goh as toddlers, first running into the legendary creature known as Mew, which would send Ash's right-hand man on a journey to learn as much as he could about the psychic Pokemon that would act as the "father" to Mewtwo. With Project Mew currently being one of the major parts of the series, and Goh still trying to add Mew to his roster, it's no surprise to see that Chloe will be returning to the series.

The upcoming seventy-ninth episode of Pokemon Journeys has the following description, hinting that a doppelganger is set to arrive with a girl who looks startlingly similar to Chloe:

"Ash, Goh, and Chlore visit the Eclipse Castle in the Jouto region so they can meet an Espeon and an Umbrion, but believe it or not, there they find a girl named Haruhi who looks exactly like Chloe. Haruhi tells them she's been appointed the new mistress of the Eclipse Castle by properly running the Eclipse Festival that takes place there. As everyone continues the preparations for the festival, a shady-looking boy watches the castle intently from the water."

Pokemon Journeys has given us a very satisfying and different take on Ash and his journey to become a Pokemon master, having netted a major Tournament victory and added insanely powerful companions to his roster with the likes of Gengar and Dragonite. Needless to say, it will be interesting to see where the series goes in the future and if Ash and Goh can finally overcome the trainers of Galar.

What do you think of the description of this spooky upcoming episode?