Pokemon Journeys Announces a Return to Alola

Pokemon Journeys has been busy with Dawn's return, but there is more going for the show than special cameos. After all, the series has given Ash and Pikachu the chance to revisit familiar sights, and fans were all excited when the two got to check in on Alola not too long ago. And now, it seems like Ash is ready to catch a new flight to his home away from home.

The whole thing began when Pokemon Journeys put out a new episode title this weekend. It was there fans learned the anime's next episode will go live on August 13, and it will take Ash back to Alola. And if the synopsis tells us anything, well - it is that fake Z-Crystals are about to give the trainer trouble.

The episode will be titled "Fully Powered! The Alola Desert Island Race!!", and it will put Ash to the test. A full synopsis has already gone live for the future episode, so you can read up on its below:

"When Ash and Go learn that Pokemon [Capture] Adventure race... is going to be held in the Alola region, they decide to participate. A pair of brothers who admire Ash, called the Fully Powered Brothers, participate as well and are both using Z-Moves. However, Ash seems a bit suspicious of these Z-Moves...?"

As you can see, this Pokemon Journeys episode is going to pit Ash against two brothers who see him as a hero. When the gang comes together, Ash is going to find something wonky about the pair's power boost, and fans are thinking the brothers may have been duped with fake Z-Crystals. And should they be legit, then Pokemon Journeys is about to unveil new info about the Alolan Region quirk.

This is not the first time Pokemon Journeys has paid visit to Alola, and it might not be the last. The show first referenced the island region when Ash prepared a visit with Goh. It was there Ash got to meet Professor Kuikui's son, and fans watched as the champion reunited with some of his best Pokemon. As of now, this upcoming visit seems like it will be a one-off, but fans are hoping Ash checks in on Alola even after this race ends. After all, Alola has always treated Ash right, and fans will never turn down the chance to visit its gorgeous beaches!

