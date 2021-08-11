Pokemon Reveals Ash Ketchum's Celebrity Status

✖

Following Pokemon Sun And Moon, Ash managed to do what many Pokemon fans thought to be impossible and win a Tournament in the Alola Region, and it seems as if the championship hasn't just struck a chord with the Pokemon trainer himself, but the world has taken notice. With Pokemon Journeys taking the opportunity to bring back some classic characters and pocket monsters from Ash's past, it would appear that Ketchum will have the opportunity to bask in his glory following his world tour with his new friend Goh that saw him capturing some major new allies.

Recently in the anime series, Ash and Goh learned of the major endeavor known as Project Mew, a plan that saw a number of Pokemon trainers joining forces in search of Mew, attempting to capture the legendary Pokemon that helped spawn the cloned monstrosity known as Mewtwo. As the pair of trainers continue to train and travel in an attempt to defeat the trainers of the Galar Region, including the current champion in Leon, it seems that Ash is going to have the opportunity to meet some fans of his in Alola, following his unbelievable win that was much deserved considering his long career.

The Official Twitter Account of Pokemon's anime shared a new image from an upcoming episode, also taking the opportunity to break down that Ash's new celebrity status has him in some hilarious situations as he takes pictures with enthusiastic fans in Alola:

With Pokemon Journeys giving both Ash and Goh the opportunity to bolster their rosters, we'll have to wait and see how Ash's celebrity status has an effect on the journey of the duo as they continue their quest to "be the very best,"

What do you think of Ash's celebrity status? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.