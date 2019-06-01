Pokemon Concept Reel Imagines Kyogre in Real Life

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is packed to the brim with realistic takes on a ton of the franchise’s famous Pokemon, but many of the video game and anime franchise’s original elements do not make it into this different take on the Pokemon world. The only Legendary Pokemon that makes a full appearance is Mewtwo, so fans have been wondering what it’d look like to see any of the other 40 plus Legendary Pokemon got the same realistic makeover.

Artist @ChasingPolys (who you can find on Twitter here) went the extra mile and rendered a full concept of what a realistic Kyogre would look like in the Detective Pikachu universe. Check it out below!

All finished the realistic take on the Creator of the Seas; Kyogre! I saw this concept a few months ago drawn by incredible @arvalis and wanted to take a shot at creating one of my favorite legendary Pokemon in 3D. It was a blast to make, and I definitely want to do more! pic.twitter.com/C50RfGZtgx — Chase .M (@ChasingPolys) May 29, 2019

Inspired by art shared by Pokemon: Detective Pikachu concept artist RJ Palmer (who recently shared Charizard’s original designs for the film), @ChasingPolys adds a literal new dimension to this Legendary. First introduced in the third Generation of the Pokemon games with Ruby and Sapphire, Kyogre is the target of Team Aqua as they want it to usher in a whole new waterworld type of situation.

Given its fearsome presence in the original game, there’s a good chance it would be much more frightening with this realistic overhaul. Imagining the massive Pokemon making its way through the seas is enough to make a Kaiju blush for sure. With Detective Pikachu sparking a whole new line of Pokemon movies, perhaps this Legendary can make an official appearance in a later film?

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, and the official synopsis for the film reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.” You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here.