Pokemon x Le Creuset Collection Announced

Pokemon is ready to roll out one of its most useful collections to date. From toys to clothing, Pokemon has just about done it all when it comes to merchandise. Now, the world-famous IP is teaming up with Le Creuset, and bakers across the world are ready to rejoice.

As you can see below, Pokemon is teaming up with Le Creuset for a special cookware collection. The line, which debuts on July 17, promises to hit shelves in Japan as well as other markets across Asia. The Pokemon x Le Creuset line will feature a ton of pieces, and they will each nod to our fave Pokemon in their own way.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

For instance, Le Creuset will release a slew of dutch ovens and cast iron pots glazed with Pokemon. Fans are already clamoring for the line's Pikachu pot, and there are other goods to consider as well. For instance, Pokemon x Le Creuset will include mugs, plates, ornamental plates, and even a kettle. So if you want to the whole set, well – it is going to cost you.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

Right now, the collection has not dropped its specific price points, but Le Creuset is not known for frugality. The beloved cookware brand is rather pricey, let's face it. Its normal cast iron cookware can run between $250 – $600 USD. So when this Pokemon collection goes live, don't be shocked by its price tag! Even its mugs will set you back upwards of $30 USD a pop. And of course, this is all if Pokemon brings this Le Creuset collection to the United States. The line has not announced any availability outside of Asia, but of course, diehard collectors can source these pieces from Japan secondhand if they're desperate.

Will you be buying this Pokemon cookware line? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!