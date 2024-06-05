Pokemon Go Adding New Shiny in Scorching Steps Event

A new event has been announced for Pokemon Go called Scorching Steps. As the name implies, the event is all about taking steps to hatch Fire-type Pokemon. Scorching Steps will kick off on Friday, June 21st at 10 a.m. and will run through June 25th at 8 p.m. local time. Eggs obtained during the event will hatch into a whole bunch of different Fire-type Pokemon, including Larvesta. That's worth noting, as Shiny Larvesta will be appearing in Pokemon Go for the very first time!

What Does Shiny Larvesta Look Like?

Shiny Larvesta has a coloration that's largely the same as the traditional version: both versions have a body covered in white fur, while its face and legs are black. The most striking difference is that the traditional five red horns have been replaced with a bright gold coloration. Shiny Larvesta's eyes are also green instead of dark blue, while its lower body is a darker shade of brown. That coloration carries over to its evolved form Shiny Volcarona, which has six gold wings and green eyes. It also gains a bit of purple on its lower body, as opposed to the traditional Volcarona's light blue. An image of Shiny Larvesta from Pokemon Sword and Shield can be found below.

Larvesta will be appearing in 2 km, 5 km, and 10 km Eggs throughout the event, so this could be a good opportunity for players that still need a Volcarona. In Pokemon Go, Volcarona has a steep 400 Candy requirement, and Egg Hatches will result in double Candy during this event.

Other Pokemon in Scorching Steps

Larvesta is not the only Fire-type Pokemon that will be getting a focus during Scorching Steps. Slugma and Litleo are among the Fire-types that will hatch from Eggs; both of those have had Shiny versions in the game for a while now, but players will have an increased chance of finding them during the event. Slugma will be appearing in 2 km Eggs, while Litleo will be appearing in 5 km Eggs.

Players that have not gotten a Charcadet will be happy to know that the Scarlet and Violet Pokemon will be appearing during this event. Unfortunately, it still remains confined to 10 km Eggs, which are the only way of getting it. Hopefully players that haven't had an easy time getting a Charcadet will have better luck during Scorching Steps!

Are you excited for this Pokemon Go event? Are you still trying to get a Volcarona?