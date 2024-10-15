Pokemon Leak Details a Brand-New Anime

The recent Pokemon leaks have had some big implications for the franchise across the board. On top of exploring the upcoming video games that will pad out the series’ gaming roster, the leaks have also hinted at the live-action projects that will explore new sides of the beloved franchise. Of course, what would Pokemon be without the anime adaptations that continue to be a major part of the medium to this day? With Pokemon Horizons successfully handing off the baton from Ash Ketchum and Pikachu to Liko and Roy, it appears as though there is another Pokemon anime in the works that is looking to be far different from the main series.

Ash Ketchum “retiring” from being the star of the Pokemon series came as a shock to many. Ash and Pikachu have been the anime’s leads for decades, but when the trainer was able to become the world champion, the creators behind the scenes realized that now was the right time to shake things up. Since Liko and Roy have become the protagonists of the television series thanks to Pokemon Horizons, the television series has been quite different. Rather than seeing the two stars attempting to become the strongest trainers in the world, the dynamic duo have been dragged into a mystery involving powerful, mystical artifacts as they make allies with the Rising Volt Tacklers and attempt to dodge the advances of the villainous Explorers.

A New Pokemon Anime is Nigh

In the past, we’ve seen supplementary Pokemon anime series arrive on the small screen. Pokemon Concierge and Pokemon: Twilight Wings are only two examples of spin-offs that managed to examine new parts of this universe. Concierge went one step further in implementing a more “stop-motion animation” style to its story. In the recent leaks that have been arriving online, a new series was hinted at titled “Pokemon Reload”, though this name is one that most likely is a placeholder.

According to the leaks, this will be an “all-ages anime series” that will be brought to life by Studio Colordio, the production house responsible for Pokemon: Twilight Wings. The new series will reportedly be twelve episodes, with each installment running for around twenty-one minutes each. Reportedly, the series will arrive on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other streaming services. Originally, the spin-off series was seemingly set to arrive in 2023 but was, obviously, delayed and the future for its release remains a mystery.

Pokemon’s Anime Future

As it stands, Pokemon Horizons has no plans to ditch Liko and Roy in favor of Ash’s return or new trainers that will take the reins from the new stars. According to the leaks, the current main anime might be heading toward a time skip, aging up the trainers and placing them into some wild new situations. Baring this in mind, it seems that Ash and Pikachu’s replacements are in it for the long haul.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that we’ll never see Ash and Pikachu return to the anime adaptation. In the past, creators behind the scenes have stated that they wouldn’t mind bringing back the pair, though in what way remains a mystery. Pokemon Horizons hasn’t even referenced Ash Ketchum as of late, leaving many to wonder when the series takes place in the anime timelines and what the current world champion is up to. The last time we saw Ketchum, he was still traveling the countryside to truly learn how to become a Pokemon Master.

