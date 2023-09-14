Pokemon Live-Action Drama Drops First Poster

Pokemon is ready to tackle a new horizon. If you missed the news this summer, it seems Pokemon is gearing up for a special release. October will mark the arrival of Pokemon's first live-action TV series, after all. The show, which is titled Put Adventure In Your Pockets, promises to showcase a new side of the Pokemon universe. So if you're curious about the show, you should know its first poster is now live.

As you can see below, the new poster went live in Japan this week courtesy of The Pokemon Company and TV Tokyo. The visual highlights the show's protagonist who will be played by Nanase Nishino. The character is named Madoka Akagi, and their outfit in this new poster is a clear reference to a Pokemon trainer. Their cap and hoodie are similar to the title trainer of Pokemon Red, and the references don't stop there.

Put Adventure In Your Pocket showcases its larger cast in this poster for the first time. A number of top actors such as Muga Tsukaji and Aya Hirano will be taking part in this Pokemon series. Over in Japan, fans have been analyzing the show's character roster to see what Pokemon references they hide, and there are a lot. For instance, the character Midori Kudo is a reference to Pokemon Green while Yoko Muguro is a reference to the Pokemon Sandile. We even have our own Professor Oak nod as there is a character named Ookido; In Japan, the Pokemon professor is known as Ookido-sensei, so you can put two and two together.

If you are excited to see Pokemon's live-action drama, the series will be released digitally with help from TV Tokyo. Anime fans are eager to check out the ambitious series given its unique story. Rather than being set in the Pokemon Universe, Put Adventure In Your Pockets is set in our world. It follows our heroine Madoka as they navigate young adulthood all while using life lessons learned from Pokemon. So hopefully, this live-action adaptation is a smash success for Pokemon!

What do you think about this first look at Pokemon's live-action drama? Are you eager to check out the project?