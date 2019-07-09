Pokemon Casts Meltan’s Anime Voice Actress

One of the more mysterious new additions to the Pokemon franchise was Meltan, the little melty goop Pokemon didn’t join the franchise the traditional way as one of the many new additions in a new generation of video games but instead came as a unique Pokemon Go exclusive. The mysterious Meltan eventually made its way into the game series in full, and is now even a crucial part of Ash Ketchum’s Pokemon party in the anime series.

With Meltan now making its way to the English dub of the Pokemon Sun and Moon anime series, the voice behind the new Pokemon was officially revealed on Twittter!

Samantha Cooper announced that she will be provided the voice behind Meltan for the Pokemon Sun and Moon English dub, “It me! Overjoyed to join the cast of Pokemon as Meltan!” and fans are already over the moon at the announcement. Although Meltan has many of its adventures on the sidelines for now, that doesn’t seem to be the case going forward as the Sun and Moon series shifts into its Alolan League arc.

Meltan is one of the key Pokemon Ash will be having in his party going into these new League battles, and the first trailer for the new arc even showed some brief footage of Meltan in a fierce battle. The arc is currently running as of the latest episode of the anime series in Japan, so fans will be keeping a real close eye on how it all shakes out over the next few weeks.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”