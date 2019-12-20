Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution Resurfaces with Fan-Dubs

A North American release has yet to be confirmed for the computer generated animated film that retells the story of the first feature length film of the pocket monster franchise, Pokemon The Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution. As Ash Ketchum fans wait for the eventual drop of the latest movie in the franchise, fans have taken matters into their own hands by re-dubbing the Japanese version in English, as well as adding themes from the original English release of the first version of the film that was the inspiration for this re-telling.

Twitter Users WorldofKevinC and KGPrestige shared two amazing recreations of two of the clips from Pokemon The Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution, giving Ash Ketchum and company new voices as well as recreating the closing credits that ran with the original version that dropped in North America so many years ago:

The movie was seen by our own Megan Peters, with her review stating that the new interpretation of the film does justice to its source material, adeptly telling the story in some stylized animation that brings the series into the modern age. The recent film changed little from the original movie in terms of overall story, but the new animation is a big departure from how the adventures of Ash Ketchum has been portrayed in both the anime television series and the movies.

Whether or not any future Pokemon movies will be retold in this manner is a question for another day, as no plans have been revealed of such an undertaking.

Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution officially released on July 12th in Japan. The film is directed by Kunihiko Yuyama and Motonari Sakakibara, with a screenplay written by Takeshi Shudo. There was a hint that the film would be a complete CG remake of the original Mewtwo Strikes Back film, but that was not confirmed until the first audiences saw it for themselves during its world premiere at Anime Expo 2019 earlier this month.