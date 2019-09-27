Fathom Events Reportedly Unaware of Plans to Bring New Pokemon Movie to the U.S.

Pokemon has just given Ash Ketchum a break. After his long history of trying and failing to win championships for Pokemon tournaments, the eternally young pocket monster trainer managed to take home the gold recently with the Alola League Tournament in the anime series, Pokemon: Sun and Moon. With this iteration of Ketchum and his posse coming to an end, and a new series dropping this fall, which may or may not be a reboot, some may forget about the CGI film that came out earlier this year in Japan. Unfortunately, for fans looking forward to the latter, it seems as though it might not be coming to theaters according to Fathom Events.

Twitter User FelipoDepot asked Fathom Events directly to see if they would be sponsoring a screening for the Pokemon feature, Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution, and the company responded by stating that they currently had no plans to screen said film in North America:

Sad news indeed, though I wouldn’t rule out a limited run at some point later on, there just aren’t plans rn. But for the time being, looks like #MewtwoStrikesBackEvolution will probably be premiering on Disney XD. #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/PjG87m0HfB — Felipo is still waiting for his BW-SM CDs (@FelipoDepot) September 24, 2019

The computer graphic generated film retells the story from the first Pokemon film, painting the original events from the origin story of Mewtwo in a brand new light. Mewtwo, of course, was cloned from an ancient Pokemon named Mew who had some serious chops when it came to harboring powerful psychic attacks and skills. Mewtwo attempted to use his powers, after being created by a group of scientists led by the villainous Giovanni from Team Rocket, to create a better world for other cloned Pokemon that were created in the original experiment.

While the movie itself has opened in Japan, perhaps North America was fine with one Pokemon film dropping this year in the form of Detective Pikachu, which to date, is the highest grossing video game adaptation to date. This isn’t to say that a release isn’t possible, just that Fathom Events may not be the ones to do it.

What do you think of the possibility that Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution might not be hitting North American theaters? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Pokemon!

Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution officially released on July 12th in Japan. The film is directed by Kunihiko Yuyama and Motonari Sakakibara, with a screenplay written by Takeshi Shudo. There was a hint that the film would be a complete CG remake of the original Mewtwo Strikes Back film, but that was not confirmed until the first audiences saw it for themselves during its world premiere at Anime Expo 2019 earlier this month.