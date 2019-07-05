First Reactions for Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution Have Arrived

With Pokemon: Detective Pikachu having nearly finished its theatrical run, and a home video release on the way, fans can anticipate an entirely new Pokemon adventure in the form of Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution. The completely computer generated adventure will retell the story of the first Pokemon animated feature that introduced both Mewtwo and Mew to the wildly popular pocket monster franchise. Having just been screened at Anime Expo, reactions are coming in for the upcoming movie.

Pokemon: Mewtwo Stikes Back Evolution is a worthy adaptation of its original. It will hit you with all the nostalgia, and the 3DCG is hardly noticeable after awhile. Also, Pikachu could not be cuter, but it is Vaporeon who shines!!! — Megan Peters 🔜 AX 2019 (@meganpeterscb) July 5, 2019

Comicbook.com’s own Megan Peters was able to attend the screening, praising the film for its leveraging of nostalgia and ability to become a worthy adaptation of the original film. It seems that the feature film will be worthwhile for Pikachu and Vaporeon alone if nothing else!

I saw Pokémon Movie 22: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution! It’s a beat by beat CGI remake of the first one. Everyone was worried about the animation but it looks great in motion. I really wish I saw this in 3D! #AX2019 pic.twitter.com/j6VhMHZ4iw — 魔 @ #AX2019 (@TheOtakuKing) July 5, 2019

This Twitter User has high praise for the movie, wishing to go see it in 3-D no less. Also worth noting is that the movie viewer notes that it’s a “beat by beat” recreation of the first film, which was a question that many fans had in terms of how much of a serious adaptation this would be.

As far as Nostalgia goes, the Pokemon Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is a nice venture back in time with updated Graphics and music. #AnimeExpo2019 — Anime Diet (@animediet) July 5, 2019

Another nod to nostalgia from this Twitter User, detailing how the movie is able to bring fans back to the days when Pokemon films weren’t being released on a regular basis!

HI MEWTWO STRIKES BACK EVOLUTION WAS SO FUCKING GOOD — matangi@AX2019 (@ateliermatangi) July 5, 2019

A short and sweet review from this Twitter User who was clearly excited after seeing this computer generated remake!

Wow AX thanks for making me cry! Childhood nostalgia with Pokémon Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution! 😭🤧👍#AX2019 — marli4u🔜AX (@marli4u) July 5, 2019

Another nod to nostalgia with this review, though the reviewer also discusses how the movie was able to induce some serious tears!

Pokemon mewtwo strikes back evolution is such a throw back in 3D cgi!!! — ely🍣 (@elyfishu) July 5, 2019

One more final addition to the “nostalgia” quota with this fan talking about how the film was a total “throwback”.

What do you think of these first reviews for Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution? Will you plan on seeing this one when it releases in theaters this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Mewtwo!

Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is currently scheduled for a release July 12 in Japan. The film will be directed by Kunihiko Yuyama and Motonari Sakakibara, with a screenplay written by Takeshi Shudo. There has yet to be any official confirmation as to whether or not this will be a direct 1:1 CG remake of the franchise’s first film, but every new look and trailer has been strongly implying this so far.