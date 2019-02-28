‘Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution’ Releases First Trailer

Pokemon is having a big week, and things are blowing up for the anime. Not long ago, the very first trailer for the anime’s next film dropped, and Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution promises to remake the series’ original movie.

Earlier today, fans were given a little peek at the film when a poster dropped. The release was done in honor of Pokemon Week and its anniversary celebrations. Now, a full-on trailer has gone live, and it promises fans the return of Mewtwo in all his evolved glory.

Oh, and it seems the movie is done entirely in 3DCG. Get ready to see your favorite Generation 1 pocket monsters like never before!

The trailer starts off simply with a close-up look at the film’s scenery. A forest scene is shown before fans move underwater for a sequence. Then, it appears Mew pops up on the screen, and fans move into the meat of the trailer.

As the trailer shows, Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution appears to be an exact remake of the very first Pokemon film. Fans are shown familiar scientists who were put in charge of researching Mew and creating its genetic twin Mewtwo. As the trailer continues, fans are given more shots of Mewtwo around New Island. Its final shots end with a look at Ash, Pikachu, Misty, and Brock alongside other trainers with their Pokemon. The group is confronted by Mewtwo who reaches its hand forward before the trailer blacks out to the film’s summer release date.

So far, no official synopsis for this new film has gone live, but fans know The Pokemon Company has been revisiting classic stories for features as of late. Back in 2017, Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You! reimagined the beginning of Ash Ketchum’s journey by going over his first meetings with Pikachu. A sequel followed that loosely adapted the events of Pokemon the Movie: 2000. Now, it looks like the time has come for Mewtwo to shine, and fans will be interested to see how this 3DCG aesthetic works out.

