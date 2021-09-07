Pokemon: Secrets of the Jungle Gets U.S. Release Date

✖

Pokemon is ready to bring some new anime to its fans, and audiences in the U.S. better listen up about the whole release. After months of waiting, the release of Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle has been announced, and it will be coming to Netflix before long.

According to The Pokemon Company, this movie will be hitting stateside fans in a matter of weeks. The movie is expected to take over Netflix on October 8. The movie will be open to those with a Netflix subscription, and the first English dub trailer for Secrets of the Jungle has launched as well.

"A New Bond Forms between People and Pokemon," the film's new synopsis reads. "Deep in the jungle, far from any human settlement, you’ll find the Forest of Okoya—a Pokemon paradise forbidden to outsiders. In this jungle lives Koko, a human boy who has been raised as a Pokemon by the Mythical Pokemon Zarude. Koko has grown up never doubting that he is a Pokemon. But one day, a chance meeting with Ash and Pikachu leaves Koko with his first human friend. Is he truly a Pokemon? Or is he, in fact, a human?"

As you can tell, this movie will continue the story set by Pokemon's latest films. The new timeline still follows Ash and Pikachu on their adventures, but each film loosely adapts content from Pokemon's original films. In this case, Celebi will be the tying thread between Secrets of the Jungle and 4Ever from years ago. But thanks to characters like Zarude, things will be different this time around.

With the movie just under a month away, Pokemon fans are gearing up for the treat. They will also get gifts ahead of the premiere as Pokemon has announced the U.S. distribution of Dada Zarude and Shiny Celebi. These two cuties will be coming to Pokemon Sword and Shield at the end of September. So if you haven't signed up for the Pokemon Trainer Club newsletter yet, the time has come!

What do you think about this long-awaited debut? Will you be tuning into Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.