Pokemon Launches Snorlax and Ditto Beanbags

Pokemon has put out tons of merchandise in its time, and the franchise is only growing bolder with its pieces. If you did not know, The Pokemon Center has capitalized on home goods and holiday pieces in the last few years. Now, a new release has hit the store, and it will bring die-hard Pokemon fans the beanbag of their dreams.

If you did not hear earlier this year, Pokemon has two new beanbags in its catalog. Snorlax is getting a new chair while Ditto joins the collection for the very first time. And now, you can order the home goods if you have the cash to do so.

The Snorlax and Ditto @yogibobags bean bag chairs are now available for purchase at the US/CA Pokémon Center Online https://t.co/jVv20XBdo3 pic.twitter.com/picd7pQo6h — PokéJungle (@pokejungle) September 1, 2021

The Pokemon Center is selling its beanbags of Ditto and Snorlax right now. Each piece will run fans about $199.99 USD before tax and shipping. Obviously, the shipping on this item will be wild given the size of each beanbag. Snorlax is 30-inches wild and weighs up to 300 pounds. So when you go to buy this piece, well - don't say we did not warn you.

If you want to know more about each figure, you can find their product details below. These beanbags will be a limited run, so it seems fans will be unable to get them once current stock is depleted. This means you may need to snag these ahead of time for the holidays. But given the reviews on these plush pieces, Snorlax and Ditto are worth it!

Snorlax: "Decorate your space with Pokemon Home Accents and give your home a pop of Pokemon style! This Snorlax bean bag chair by Yogibo is just what you need if you're looking for something to sink into after a long day. With their big, chill smiles and beautifully rotund forms, Snorlax sleep most of the time, and this one isn't much different! However, it would rather hang out with you and enjoy a snack instead of being by itself. Nothing beats relaxing with your Pokemon pals!"

Ditto: "Decorate your space with Pokemon Home Accents and give your home a pop of Pokemon style! This Ditto bean bag chair by Yogibo is just what you need if you're looking for something to sink into after a long day. Standing upright and tall with arms spread wide, Ditto is ready for its hug! Ditto have the power to transform into any other Pokemon, but this Ditto just wants to be your chair. Nothing beats relaxing with your Pokemon pals!"

Are you down to get one of these sweet seats? Or are you waiting on a different Pokemon beanbag to go live?