Pokemon Fan Gives All Might His Very Own Trading Card

✖

Pokemon Trading Cards have seen a resurgence in recent months, with a number of streamers opening up multiple packs in order to find rare versions of some of their favorite pocket monsters, and fans of the long-running monster-collecting franchise have imagined what a similar trading card would look like for All Might of My Hero Academia fame. With Pokemon continuing the adventures of Ash Ketchum and his pal Goh in the latest season of the anime, and the fifth season of My Hero Academia getting ready to launch its fifth season, 2021 is looking to be a big year for both franchises.

All Might definitely is far past his prime, having lost the majority of his power with One For All in his titanic confrontation with All For One during the final episodes of the third season of the anime. With the former Symbol of Peace now taking on a role outside of the battlefield as a teacher at UA Academy, fans are waiting to see if there will be a rematch between All Might and his doppelganger in the future of the franchise. With hints at All Might's death being prevalent within the series for years now, the growing threat of the villains makes that prophecy seem more likely to come through.

Reddit User Iconoclast_XIII shared this impressive re-imagining of All Might as a Pokemon, slapping him on the front of a trading card that reads off his stats while also featuring a holographic foil sheen that has been featured in a number of Pokemon trading cards over the years:

The latest season of Pokemon, titled Pokemon Journeys in North America, follows Ash after his victory in the Alola Region Tournament, giving both Ketchum and his right-hand man Goh some of the strongest Pokemon that they've ever added into their roster. As they battle against trainers from the Galar Region, with their ultimate goal to take down the current champion in Leon, it's clear that they still have many battles to go before they can enter into the long-anticipated fight.

What other anime characters would you like to see remade as Pokemon trading cards? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy and Ash Ketchum.