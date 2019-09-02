Pokemon Fans Are Worried the Anime is Planning to Get Rid of Ash

Pokemon has a meaty history to pick through no matter which medium you explore. From video games to film, the franchise has doled out lots of content, and it seems the anime is poised to take its next step. Earlier this week, an announcement went live teasing the anime’s next venture, but some fans are wary of the reveal.

After all, the fandom has a rather fond attachment to Ash Ketchum, and they aren’t ready for the anime to possibly part ways with the character.

For those unaware of the recent anime shift, a big announcement went live for the show this weekend. The Pokemon Company announced its first details for the next iteration of Pokemon, and the anime looks unlike any before it. For one, the title will revert back to the simple title Pokemon, and it promises to take place in multiple regions including Galar.

Of course, this news is exciting to fans who want to see more Pokemon in the anime, and the traveling aspect gives the show more characters to play with. However, a good few fans are scared about what this may mean for Ash. Over the years, the anime began with the trainer going on a journey to be the very best, and he is still on that adventure today with Pikachu. Pokemon: Sun and Moon currently has the trainer battling in the Alolan League now, but fans like salad_kukui say they’re not ready to send the trainer off by any means.

“At this point I’m way too attached to Ash, especially on how the writers seem to have him finally figured out, and him winning a league doesn’t seem like a good send off,” the fan shared on Twitter.

Over on social media, fans are continuing to show their love for Ash as fear creeps in about his anime status. The series’ big changes have fans worried its star may change too, but plenty of fans feel confident about Ash’s continued star status. Now, fans will have to wait until September 29 to learn more about this new anime and whether or not Ash will take part in it.

Want to know more about Pokemon’s upcoming anime venture? You can read its tentative teaser here: “The new “Pocket Monsters” series that was announced today will of course be set in the Galar region from the video games “Pocket Monsters Sword/Shield”, which will be released November 15th, but also in all the other regions that have appeared in the video games so far, including the Kanto region from the original “Red/Green” games and the Jouto region from the sequels “Gold/Silver”.”