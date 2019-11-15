New Pokemon Promo Teases More of Pikachu’s Past

With the debut of the latest reiteration of the Pokemon anime series, fans are waiting with anticipation to see what the newest adventures of Ash Ketchum will be, and perhaps more importantly, what will the adventures of Pikachu be. With the first episode being titled “Birth of Pikachu”, fans are left wondering what is in store for our favorite pocket monster mascot and whether or not the origins o the electric yellow rodent will be changed in the process. Now, the series has released a brand new trailer to give fans a closer look at the first episode.

The latest promo video gives us a better look at some of the earlier moments of Pikachu’s life as well as some interactions between Ash Ketchum and his newest supporting character that will follow him on his world wide travel campaign in the form of Gou. As has been explained, it seems that for the foreseeable future, Gou will be the only companion to Ash on their respective journeys to become the world renown Pokemon trainers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video also shared an adorably cute moment between Gou and his number one Pokemon, Scorbunny. The fire based rabbit will not just make its debut with this upcoming anime season, it will also be one of the starting Pokemon within the region of Galar in the exclusive Nintendo Switch video game, Pokemon Sword and Shield. Hopefully, the pair will be able to not just ascend the ranks of Pokemon trainers but manage to discover, and interact with, the ancient pocket monster that is Mew.

Are you excited for the upcoming premiere for Pokemon’s new season? Do you believe that this may in fact be a “soft reboot” of the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Pokemon!

Pokemon: The Series will be officially making its debut November 17th in Japan, and the first episode of the new series is titled “Birth of Pikachu.” The synopsis for it reads as such, “In a forest somewhere in Kanto, there once was a lonely Pichu. This Pichu – who was still quite young – had a certain encounter and farewell. This took place shortly before Ash and his partner Pikachu started travelling together. This is the beginning of the anime ‘Pocket Monster.’”

Cast members confirmed for the series include Daiki Yamashita as Gou, Yuichi Nakamura as Professor Sakuragi, and Kana Hanazawa as Koharu. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor, Shoji Yonemura overseeing series construction, Shuhei Yasuda serving as character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, Yuki Hayashi as series composer.