Pokemon's New Anime May Not Begin Where We Expect

Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master is taking the opportunity to bid a fond farewell to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, with two new trainers looking to take their place in Liko and Roy. While there are still a number of questions that are swirling around the anime stars, it would seem that the replacements for the current world champion will be premiering earlier than many thought and making an appearance before they hit the anime adaptation proper and introduce a new generation of pocket monsters.

Many fans are mourning the upcoming loss of Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, having spent over two decades traveling the world and adding powerful pocket monsters to the roster that helped make them world champions. While Pokemon might see the pair bidding a fond farewell as the stars of the anime adaptation, Aim To Be A Pokemon Master is certainly giving them a grand send-off as numerous trainers and pocket monsters have made comebacks to the series. It hasn't been confirmed as of yet as to whether Ash Ketchum will still be a part of the series moving forward and/or if the next season will begin with a time skip, but we'll be able to learn more when the two new trainers arrive in a manga prior to the anime.

Pokemon: Liko And Roy's Excellent Adventure

In a recent issue of the Japanese publication known as Coro Coro, it was revealed that prior to Liko and Roy's adventure beginning in the anime adaptation, we'll see the characters arrive in a special manga that will give fans a first-hand look at the replacements to Ash Ketchum. While they haven't revealed the date when the new Pokemon manga will arrive, it will be interesting to see the challenges that are ahead of them.

In Ash's final journey as the star of the anime series, we've seen some big comebacks from the likes of Misty and Brock, as well as seeing some of the main trainer's old pocket monsters, such as Squirtle and Butterfree, return to his life.

Will you be checking out the new manga that will introduce readers to Liko and Roy prior to the next anime season of Pokemon? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.

Via Moot Monthly