Pokemon Unleashes Its Most Adorable New Animated Short: Watch

Pokemon Horizons might be the main anime story that is airing on the small screen but the story of Liko and Roy is only one of many stories that helps the pocket monsters stay in the public eye. Video games, merchandise, real-life events, mobile experiences, and more have helped Pikachu and his friends continue to enjoy serious success decades following their initial debut in the 1990s. Now, The Pokemon Company has released a new short that is aiming at a much younger demographic than the anime monsters have catered to in the past. “Monpoke” is a new series that will feature the smallest iterations of the pocket monsters to date and a new video has arrived as a first look.

To give you some background on the Monpoke, the upcoming series will be available on the Pokemon Kids YouTube channel beginning next year on February 19th, 2025. Featuring smaller versions of some of Pokemon’s biggest movers and shakers, the series will be helmed by several anime favorites. Author Reiko Yoshida, who fans might know for their work on Tokyo Mew Mew, K-ON!, and Non Non Biyori, will be creating the installments. Joining Yoshida is the studio Fanworks, who previously worked on Netflix’s Aggretsuko, the office comedy that partnered with Hello Kitty’s Sanrio to create a brand new beloved anime series.

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Babies

Along with the new trailer for the upcoming online series, Monpoke shared the lyrics of the new theme song, “Let’s Collect, Nice To Meet You.” Here are the lyrics for the new catchy tune,

“In this big, wide world, All kinds of friends are waiting for you. Be brave and say “nice to meet you.” Everyone has the same smile. When you feel lonely, look at the stars. When the night breaks, you’ll meet the sun. Good morning, hello, nice to meet you. If we hold hands and jump out, we can go anywhere. Let’s go to a new world. At the end of this ocean, beyond that. Draw your own map. Let’s collect nice to meet you. In this dazzling, big blue sky. Nice to meet you and big scream. If we sing happily together. A rainbow will appear in everyone’s hearts I’m going out. When you’re sad, it’s good to cry. Tears in your pocket. We’re surely not alone anymore. If we help each other, we can do anything. Come on, let’s go on an adventure together. I’m overflowing with excitement. It’s okay to be small.

My first time is waiting. Yes, I like you just the way you are. You and I are all shining. Thank you for this exciting encounter. Let’s collect “nice to meet you.”

Pokemon’s Anime Status

Following the departure of Ash Ketchum and his trusty Pikachu from the anime adaptation, new trainers Liko and Roy have taken the reins of the franchise in Pokemon Horizons. Making its way to North America thanks to Netflix, the latest series is one that has put a different spin on the series. Rather than attempting to become the world’s greatest Pokemon trainers, Roy and Liko are attempting to protect some legendary items from falling into the wrong hands, i.e. the hands of the Explorers. Joined by the Rising Volt Tacklers, the duo is still adventuring to this day.

Want to see what the future holds for Pokemon's anime franchise? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on all things pocket monsters and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.