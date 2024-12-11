Pokémon Announces New Dream Collab With Wallace and Gromit Studio

Pokémon has been exploring new territory in recent year. Pokémon: Detective Pikachu brought the pocket monsters into the world of live action on the silver screen, Ash Ketchum and Pikachu have retired as the anime’s stars, and new locales continue to be explored in the endless video games that helped put the franchise on the map. Now, the monster catching franchise is teaming up with the studio responsible for Wallace & Gromit and Chicken Run on a mystery project that is sure to turn some heads. With decades of stories under its belt, the Pokémon franchise isn’t planning on slowing down any time soon.

While this mystery project will be the first time that Pokémon has teamed up with Aardman Animations, this won’t be the first time that the franchise has stepped into the world of stop-motion animation. Netflix’s Pokémon Concierge didn’t focus on pocket monster battles but did feature some of the biggest creatures that have helped made the franchise what it is today. Housing four episodes, the short series dropped in December of last year and followed its star, Haru, as she attempted to run a hotel that was more than accommodating to all types of Pokémon. The Aardman collaboration has yet to confirm what its story will be but it has big shoes to fill with what we’ve seen from the franchise so far.

OLM & Aardman

Pokémon & Grommit

The upcoming collaboration has been confirmed but fans of both the anime franchise and Aardman are going to have to wait a little while before seeing it in action. Aardman and Pokémon have confirmed that whatever the collaboration is will arrive in 2027. Ultimately, it will be interesting to see whether this turns out to be a movie, television series, or a brand new project for both the pocket monster franchise and the claymation company.

Pokémon x Aardman

Coming in 2027! pic.twitter.com/v36y729GSp — Aardman (@aardman) December 11, 2024

Pokemon x Wallace

To help celebrate the upcoming partnership, the Vice President of Marketing and Media at The Pokémon Company International, Taito Okiura, had this to say, “This is a dream partnership for Pokémon. Aardman are masters of their craft, and we have been blown away by their talent and creativity. What we have been working on together ensures our global Pokémon fans are in for a treat!”

On the flip side, Aardman’s Managing Director Sean Clarke was also ecstatic for the claymation company to try out their skills in the world of Pokémon, “It’s a huge honor to be working with The Pokémon Company International — we feel sincerely privileged to be trusted with bringing their characters and world to life in a brand-new way. Bringing together Pokémon, the world’s biggest entertainment brand, together with our love of craft, character and comedic storytelling feels incredibly exciting. Aardman and TPCi share an emphasis on heritage and attention to detail as well as putting our fans and audiences at the heart of what we do, which we know will steer us right as we together create charming, original and new stories for audiences around the world.”

