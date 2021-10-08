Pokemon The Movie: Secrets of The Jungle Is Now On Netflix

Netflix has been the premier streaming service when it comes to fans of pocket monsters around the world, with the platform recently adding the latest season of the anime, Pokemon Journeys. Now, the long-awaited twenty-third movie has arrived on Netflix with Pokemon The Movie: Secrets of the Jungle has arrived onto the platform and introduces Ash and Pikachu to a mysterious new boy who is hanging out with the Legendary Pokemon known as Zarude in a jungle adventure that acts as a fast-paced adventure to the series that has become one of the biggest anime franchises in the world.

If you’re unfamiliar with this new entry in Pokemon’s long-running movie roster, Netflix released an official description for Pokemon The Movie: Secrets of the Jungle:

“Koko grows up in the jungle with a solitary Zarude. When he meets Ash and Pikachu, he discovers the human world and a plot threatening his home.”

Netflix Family’s Official Twitter Account revealed that Pokemon The Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, aka Pokemon Coco, is now streaming on its platform, sharing a few images from the new jungle adventures that introduces a new character to the journey of Ash Ketchum in becoming one of the greatest Pokemon trainers in the world:

Koko grew up in the jungle with a solitary Zarude, but when he meets Ash and Pikachu, he discovers the human world — and a plot threatening his home!



Catch @Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, now streaming

The movie doesn’t just feature Ash and Pikachu running into this new Pokemon trainer, it has also highlighted that Team Rocket will have a role to play, adding a villainous aspect to the film. With Pokemon Journeys currently exploring Ash and Goh’s journey to defeat the trainers of the Galar Region and its champion Leon, it will be interesting to see if the events of the twenty-third film plays a part in the television series.

Currently, there have been no news bites when it comes to a new movie in the Pokemon universe, though Netflix has already revealed that it is all-in when it comes to the popular anime franchise, with the streaming service working on a live-action adaptation that will explore the world of pocket monsters.

Will you be watching Pokemon The Movie: Secrets of the Jungle this weekend? Do you think the events that take place in the heart of this jungle will have an effect on Ash and Goh’s journey in Pokemon Journeys? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.