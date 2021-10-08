Pokemon Releases New Short All About Snorunt: Watch

Pokemon has released a new Poketoon all about Snorunt! Pokemon kicked off a special series of shorts last year as part of the overall celebration of the franchise’s 25th Anniversary, and these special Poketoons have ranged with a wide variety of styles and subjects. Each short has focused on a different Pokemon in a different side of the franchise’s world, and each one has come from its own studio with a different staff bringing it to life. Now the newest Poketoon has shined a light on a Snorunt that has ended up far from its usual hangout.

The newest Poketoon, “Fubuki no Natsu Yasumi” (which roughly translates to “Summer Vacation Blizzard”) focuses on a trio of young kids in their secret hideout that somehow end up being snowed on in the midst of a hot Summer day. The official Japanese account for the series dropped the newest Poketoon, but it is available to watch with English subtitles. That means fans outside of Japan will be able to fully enjoy this newest short as well showing off this Snorunt’s bond with a trio of kids. You can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pokemon: Twilight Wings director Shingo Yamashita is credited with directing the shorts for the Poketoon projects overall, but Yusaku Kitano directed this newest short for mimoid. Kitano also provided the character designs for the short while Fujimoto Gold and Nugiko Kutsushita illustrated the backgrounds. Takuya Hosogane illustrated the storyboards, and also served as the director of photography while Pancake serves as the video’s producer.

This is only one of the fun new animated projects that the Pokemon franchise is experimenting with at the moment as well. Alongside new episodes of the official Pokemon Journeys anime series, the franchise is branching out with a series of new anime shorts exploring other fan favorite characters and regions from the past with the Pokemon Evolutions short series. Not only that but the newest movie in the franchise, Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, is now streaming on Netflix.

That means there are plenty of fun new anime projects to check out at the moment for Pokemon fans, so what has been your favorite to see so far? Which Pokemon would you want to see star in the next Poketoon? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!