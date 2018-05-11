‘Pokemon’ Artwork Imagines Pikachu’s Newly Revealed Third Evolution

If you know Pokemon, then you know Pikachu. These days, it is hard to not know about the adorable electric-type critter. The pocket monster debuted a couple decades ago, and Pikachu has since become a figure of Japanese goodness worldwide. So, it is hard to break the cute image the Pokemon has got going on, but Pikachu does not have invulnerability.

After all, news broke not too long ago that Pikachu was meant to have a third evolution, and fans are starting to imagine what that terrifying form would look like. However, the fanged form still looks pretty darn adorable.

If you haven’t heard, the news of Pikachu’s secret third form went live last week. During an interview with Yomiuri, the original developers on Pokemon let loose the secret of Gorochu. The evolution was meant to be Pikachu’s third, and Nintendo wanted it to be more fierce than fluffy. Gorochu was described as a menacing beast, and that is only the start of it.

According to Pikachu’s first illustrator, Atsuko Nishida gave Gorochu fangs and horns to differentiate it from its base form. The big look was meant to overshadow Pikachu like a cloud which would be appropriate as ‘Goro’ in Japanese is the sound thunder makes. Sadly, no artwork of this form exists any longer, but that has not stopped fans from giving Gorochu a go on the Internet.

Apparently Raichu had an evolution named Gorochu, so I had a go at the design of it. Tried to keep consistent to the first generation of Pokemon’s look and style. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/U4KrTr1DKW — liezl (@VivinkArt) May 7, 2018

As you can see above, Vivin Art tried their hand at the Pikachu evolution, and it looks seven shades of cute. The artist said they based their take on the form from Pokemon‘s first generation aesthetic, and fans agree the take is pretty spot-on. The fiery Gorochu looks plenty cute thanks to its pudgy body, but its blunt horns and long tail make it look battle ready.

So, what do you think of this evolution? Should Pokemon find a way to introduce it in a new game or anime series?