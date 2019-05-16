The Internet Has Found Thor’s Perfect Pokemon Partner

The Avengers may be the mightiest heroes on Earth, but they are not the only heroes coming up in pop culture. Following the debut of Avengers: Endgame, other heroes like Pikachu have hit theaters thanks to Detective Pikachu. So, it only makes sense that one intrepid fan would figure out which Pokemon best suits the likes of, say, Thor.

Over on Twitter, a now-viral post has convinced fans of Thor’s destined Pokemon partner. Just like Ash Ketchum and Tim Goodman before him, Thor seems destined to pick Pikachu, but not for the reasons you may assume.

Sure, the two may share a love of electricity, but a user on Twitter called Kro figured out their deepest connection. It turns out Thor and Pikachu share a special expression in common, and tens of thousands of fans believe the sign must means something.

Me:Pikachu would be Thor’s Pokemon

Friend:Because Thor is the god of thunder?

Me:no

Friend:then why?

Me: pic.twitter.com/5ozYSnusmP — kro_◇ (@kchrow) May 13, 2019

As you can see above, the post shows Thor squinting in an odd way. His crumpled face has got Bruce Banner, AKA the Hulk, feeling out of sorts. And if you look to the right, Pikachu can be seen making a similar face.

This viral post has gained attention from fans all over, and Pokemon lovers took it to the next level. Some have gone so far as to structure an entire Pokemon party for Thor, and it involves lots of lightning. From Manectric to Zapdos and Jolteon, Thor has lots of pocket monsters to pick from, but Pikachu remains his favorite. The only thing left is to convince Rocket Raccoon of the pick and then Thor is good.

So, do you agree with this Poke Pairing? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, and you can read our spoiler-free review of the film here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

