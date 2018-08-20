Late ‘Pokemon’ Voice Actor Will Remain in the Anime Until October

Japanese voice actor for Professor Oak and the Narrator of the Pokemon anime, Unsho Ishizuka has tragically passed away at the age of 63 and many in the Pokemon fan community are mourning this loss.

Though it doesn’t mean that Ishizuka’s work will end just yet, as TV Tokyo has confirmed that Ishizuka will remain in the series until the first week of October.

Anime News Network reports TV Tokyo revealed that Ishizuka had already completed his work for the Pokemon: Sun & Moon anime until the episode that’s scheduled to air the first week of October. They will broadcast the episodes as planned before Ishizuka’s tragic passing, and that means fans will still be able to enjoy Ishizuka’s voice performance until then.

As for a possible successor to Ishizuka, one has not been named as of this writing. TV Tokyo offered its most heartfelt gratitude to Ishizuka as he’s been a part of the Pokemon anime franchise from its very beginning in 1997, and even through the latest movie Pokemon: The Power of Us.

Aoni Productions announced Ishizuka’s passing earlier this morning as he passed away August 13 after a bout with esophageal cancer. They note that Ishizuka had been receiving treatment for his condition, though none of the attempts to relieve him were effective. Along with voicing this notable role in Pokemon, Ishizuka has provided voices for many characters across huge franchises such as Dragon Ball, Naruto, One Piece, Cowboy Bebop, Fullmetal Alchemist, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure among many, many others.

Ishizuka can currently be heard as the narrator in Pokemon: The Power of Us, which has already made its debut in Japan. Fathom Events will host a limited run of the movie on November 14, 26, and 28 with a final screening taking place on December 1.

Pokemon: The Power of Us is described as such:

“In a town where people live with the wind, the legendary Pokemon Lugia appears on the final day of an event that is held once a year known as the Wind Festival, and people enjoy the wind’s grace just like a promise received long ago. Coincidentally, Satoshi and Pikachu, who were participating in the Wind Festival, meet five people. Is this the promise Lugia preserved? And what is the identity of the Phantom Pokemon Zeraora? Now, people and Pokemon, everyone’s bond can create a miracle.”

