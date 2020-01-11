Rare Pokemon Promo Resurfaces Starring Misty and Batman

Kids WB didn’t just act as a launching board for the Pokemon anime series in the West, it also housed several old animated series that are considered classics among North American fans. Pinky and the Brain, Animaniacs, Freakazoid, and several other cartoons either made their debut or gained an audience via the programming block on the now defunct channel of the WB. Now known as the CW, the channel no longer plays Pokemon, though fans are still discovering promos from days gone by, with one such commercial involving a titanic fight between Misty and Batman Beyond!

Twitter User GotMadAds shared the long lost commercial that sees an elderly Bruce Wayne hilariously send out the Batman of tomorrow, Terry McGinnis, in a battle against the Pokemon trainer, and member of Ash Ketchum’s entourage, in the water style trainer, Misty:

Pokemon “Battle for the Badge” Kids’ WB promo, from 1999. (It’s Misty versus Batman in a Pokemon match. God, working for The WB Network must’ve been so much fun back then.) pic.twitter.com/LNd9UigtDY — Got Mad Ads (@GotMadAds) January 9, 2020

Misty had long been a friend to Ash, having been a part of the anime series for quite awhile before her path diverged from that of Ketchum’s. Though she has yet to appear in the new season of the anime, considering her presence in the franchise, we definitely would think it’s a possibility that she makes an appearance down the line.

Batman Beyond is quite different of course from the world of Pokemon, taking place in a futuristic version of Gotham City wherein Bruce Wayne has long since retired from wearing the cape and cowl. One day, a troubled youth named Terry McGinnis comes across Wayne and, in the process, ends up becoming the future Batman for this new Neo-Gotham.

While there have been plenty of rumors about a live action Batman Beyond movie in the past, there has still been no confirmation that Warner Bros will be re-entering this futuristic world. Fans can revisit the series on both the DC Universe app and with the complete series currently available on Blu-Ray.

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.