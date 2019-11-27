This Public Park Is Drawing Major Pokemon Gym Comparison

With the latest season of Pokemon’s anime taking Ash Ketchum on a journey where he will travel to brand new lands to experience brand new battles, as well as the release of the Nintendo Switch exclusive game of Pokemon Sword and Shield, battles between pocket monsters are definitely ramping up! Now, fans in Japan have noticed a special public park that seems almost fashioned off the fighting ground used throughout the franchise of Pokemon in both the anime and the video games. While pocket monsters themselves aren’t real, this “real life stadium” can make you feel like a trainer yourself if only for a moment!

Twitter User Kusakakiri shared this image of the “real life” Pokemon battling ground which is actually a public park located in Japan that has no name, but is still able to be found by exploring the city Sapporo if you’re looking to relive any of the franchise’s biggest moments in the real world:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Battles have always been a big part of the Pokemon franchise, with trainers pitting their pocket monsters against one another to determine who is doing the best job at their vocation. Ash Ketchum, the eternally young trainer who is also the protagonist of the anime, has finally achieved a status that a slew of trainers have been striving for throughout their career. During the anime Pokemon Sun and Moon, Ash took home the victory for the Alola League Tournament, marking a new phase in his life.

With the new season releasing earlier this month, Ash has a brand new path to walk as he travels the world with his “right hand man” of Gou. As a champion level trainer, Ketchum will now have to most likely face tougher opponents looking to make a name for themselves. Hopefully, Ash will have access to locales such as this one to sharpen his skills.

What do you think of this real life Pokemon stadium? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Pokemon!

Pokemon: The Series officially debuted November 17th in Japan with its first episode titled “Birth of Pikachu.” The synopsis for it reads as such, “In a forest somewhere in Kanto, there once was a lonely Pichu. This Pichu – who was still quite young – had a certain encounter and farewell. This took place shortly before Ash and his partner Pikachu started travelling together. This is the beginning of the anime ‘Pocket Monster.’”

Via SoraNews24