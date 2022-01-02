Pokemon’s Best Model Kits Are on Sale In Time to Celebrate the New Year

In the last two decades, Pokemon has surpassed all expectations to become one of the biggest franchises in the world. The series has amassed millions if not billions of fans with its games, TV series, and films. Of course, that isn’t even accounting for all the Pokemon merchandise out there, and some of it is going on sale in time for the new year. So if you have been wanting to test out the Pokemon model kits, now is your chance!

As for the sale itself, GameStop has brought the whole thing to light. The store is having an online flash sale for all things model kits. So if you have wanted to try out Bandai’s special Poke-Pla kits, well – this is the time to do it.

As you can see, the Bandai Spirits line has several of its Pokemon figures available for purchase. Garchomp, Pikachu, Mewtwo, Greninja, Lugia, Piplup, Magikarp, Eevee, Scorbunny, and Lucario are up for grabs. And of course, there are other franchises repping their model kits like Demon Slayer, Gundam, Yu-Gi-Oh, Star Wars, and many more.

Now, if you are not familiar with Pokemon and its model kits, you should know there are different lines. The Quick kits are different from the Bandai Spirits line, but all are pretty approachable for newbies. If you are used to intense builds, these Pokemon pieces will be a walk in the park, but they’re made of solid material still. But from personal experience, I can tell you any of these figures won’t fare well falling from a great height. This means you may want to glue the pieces together even though they snap on… just saying.

Right now, Pokemon‘s figures are anywhere from $30 to $9 USD if you have some holiday cash left to spend. If you need a recommendation, I always suggest building the giant Magikarp model. It is just about eight inches long, and who wouldn’t love to mount a Magikarp model on their office wall?

Will you be nabbing any of these model kits while they are on sale? Or do you have other Pokemon items on your wishlist? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.