This Yu-Gi-Oh Collage Brings Pokemon’s Best Crossover to Life

The power of nostalgia can never be underestimated, and Pokemon knows that as well as Yu-Gi-Oh. Over the decades, the two franchises have waxed and waned in popularity, but their legacy is looking real good right now. From card games to TV shows and video games, the properties are thriving, so of course some fans want to see Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh cozy up with each other. And thanks to a gorgeous piece of artwork, we can see what that kind of collaboration might look like.

As you can see below, the artwork comes courtesy of SliferTheSkyDragon over on DeviantArt. It was there the artist gave their take on a Pokemon x Yu-Gi-Oh crossover, and the epic piece has fans questioning which franchise would come out on top.

The crossover pits some of Pokemon‘s most famous monsters against their counterparts in the Yu-Gi-Oh universe. For instance, Charizard is one of the most popular monsters in Pokemon, so it makes sense for him to fight the Blue-Eyes White Dragon in this piece. The same can be said for Rayquaza and Silfer the Sky Dragon and so forth.

In fact, this dragon-centric piece brings some truly wild Duel Monsters to life, and they’re all gunning for Pokemon‘s legendary beasts. Now, the only question remaining is which roster will win. Could Pokemon‘s rarest monsters defeat this Yu-Gi-Oh lineup? Or would Yugi’s cards send these Pokemon to Nurse Joy after being KO’d?

For now, it is up to fans to decide the outcome. Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh have never toyed with a crossover to data, and netizens don’t expect that will change any time soon. But thanks to artwork like this, we can imagine what could be should the all-star IPs team up for once.

What do you think of this epic Pokemon x Yu-Gi-Oh crossover? Should the franchises kickstart an actual crossover soon? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.