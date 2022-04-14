Pokemon Releases Cute Nail Polish Collection

Pokemon might have started on the Nintendo Gameboy with Pokemon Red and Blue, but the series which currently has hundreds of pocket monsters at its beck and call has expanded its reach over the decades. With Pokemon like Pikachu, Charizard, and too many others to count appearing on countless pieces of merchandise, it seems that now is the time for the long-running popular anime franchise to venture into wild territory once again via a new nail polish line hitting Japan next month.

The new line of nail polish is set to be released by the company known as Uka, arriving in their stores this May with different vials featuring styles to highlight six different Pokemon. The line-up itself will see nail polish arrive that features an aesthetic based on the likes of Pikachu, Eevee, Meowth, Piplup, Jigglypuff, and Scorbunny to name a few, with each of these collaborations retailing for around $21 USD. With Pokemon finding its way onto countless articles of clothing with unique fashion lines and even receiving its own make-up in the past, who knows where the series that introduced Ash Ketchum and company will go next.

Uka released a first look at the Pokemon nail polish line, which will be available in their stores beginning on May 13th, though a North American release has yet to be confirmed:

