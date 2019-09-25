Pokemon Star Shares Adorable Sirfetch’d Art

Excitement for the upcoming Nintendo Switch video game, Pokemon: Sword and Shield, is being amplified with a steady drip of brand new pocket monsters that fans will be able to catch for themselves when the game releases later this fall. Specifically, fans right now are in love with the evolution for the strange duck style Pokemon of Farfetch’d dubbed “SirFetch’d” that takes the spirit of the its predecessor and adds a big honking grass sword to its armory, as well as a brand new coat of paint. In preparation for the upcoming release of both the game and the Pokemon, one Pokemon Star has shared some amazing fan art that gives us a brand new look at the knight-like fowl.

Shoko Nakagawa, the host of the popular television series Pokemon Sunday and an animator on the upcoming Nintendo Switch game entry, shared this amazing fan art that gives us the shiniest interpretation of SirFetch’d to date:

Farfetch’d himself was a member of the first generation of pocket monsters, appearing in the initial video games of Pokemon: Red and Pokemon: Blue. For a long while, Farfetch’d did not have any sort of evolutionary form but that changed when fans got a glimpse of SirFetch’d in Sword and Shield. What new abilities and powers that this Pokemon evolution will have over its predecessor have yet to be revealed.

In the anime, Farfetch’d first appeared in an early episode of the series appropriately titled “So Near, Yet So Farfetch’d” where the duck Pokemon managed to beat most of the pocket monsters that dared to battle it thanks in part to its green stalk. It was only until he attempted to bring down Misty and her Pokemon, Psyduck, that the duck billed pocket monster met its match. Psyduck was far too confusing for the Pokemon and didn’t succumb to its attacks in the slightest, leaving it with little recourse but to admit defeat.

SirFetch’d, ironically enough, was originally slated to appear in the earlier video game installments of the series, Pokemon: Gold and Pokemon: Silver. While it didn’t make that initial cut, better late than never in revealing the pocket monster with the grass sword!

What do you think of this Pokemon fan art shared by the talented Shoko Nakagawa? Has SirFetch’d influenced your decision as to whether or not you’ll be picking up the upcoming Nintendo Switch video game, Pokemon: Sword and Shield? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Pokemon!

Pokemon: Sword and Shield will be releasing exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on November 15th of this year, 2019.