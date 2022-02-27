Pokemon Cosplay Celebrates Kanto’s Starters a Gorgeous Makeover

Pokemon Day has come at last, and fans are living their best life to celebrate the franchise. After all, Japan welcomed the debut of Pokemon Red and Green on this day decades ago, and the IP is still kicking. With billions of fans the world over, Pokemon is stronger than ever, and that is why one makeup artist felt it was time to add a bit of spice to Kanto’s starters.

As you can see below, the piece comes from Instagram user madeyewlook. The artist, who has a large following on YouTube, is one of social media’s most famous cosplayers. To celebrate Pokemon Day, they made a post hyping the franchise’s original starter monsters, and we’re all obsessed.

“I wanted to film a throwback type video and accidentally made it so professional it looks like a commercial LMAO I promise this is not sponsored by Pokemon,” they wrote.

As you can see, the piece begins with a glam Charmader makeover that swaps into a floral Bulbasaur look. Finally, Squirtle finishes things with a squad-approved look that wraps up with the one and only Pikachu. Each cosplay gives its respective Pokemon an anthropomorphic makeover that Brock would do double-takes over. And obviously, the Internet is obsessed with how these cosplays use body paint to bring their Pokemon to life.

If you love this look, you can check out more of Madeyewlook on Instagram here. ComicBook.com has all of your coverage for Pokemon Day below. Not only did Generation 9 get teased earlier this morning by The Pokemon Company, but a slew of mobile game and anime announcements were made as well. So if you need to be in the know, we’ve got you covered.

What do you make of this clever Pokemon cosplay? Which other starters should this make-up artist tackle next? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.