‘Pokemon’ Announces New Streetwear Fashion Collection

Pokemon have some of the most recognizable designs in the anime and video game market, so this latest collaboration with streetwear designer Hiroshi Fujiwara takes the best of those designs and makes the even cooler.

Dubbed the Thunderbolt Project, the collaboration with Fujiwara features a collection releasing into 2019 “and beyond.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pokemon is teaming with streetwear mogul Hiroshi Fujiwara of Fragment Design with a line of minimalist Poke-goods. Although the details of the line are currently scarce, the first of which is scheduled to drop during Hypefest in New York October 6 and 7.

The official Instagram page for the collaboration features the logo for the project, which incorporates both a Pikachu silhouette along with a lightning bolt from Fujiwara’s logo for Fragment Design. There are some hits at the pieces coming in the collection, with the most stand out piece being a gray Mew with the same lightning bolt.

With as many Pokemon out there as there are, the line has the potential to be filled with all sorts of cute and cool looks that fans will surely want to keep an eye on as this mysterious collaboration reveals itself more in the coming weeks.

If you’re itching for more Pokemon right now, Twitch is airing a special marathon for the series that will explore all nine seasons of the series. Between now and October 22, fans can watch along with others as fans relive some of the series most fun, and even saddest moments. You can currently find the marathon in the midst of Pokemon: Master Quest, followed by Pokemon Advanced on October 1. Each week introduces another season with Pokemon: Advanced Challenge, Pokemon: Advanced Battle and Pokemon: Battle Frontier coming soon after. Check out Twitch for the exact schedule.

It’s going to be a bit of wait for the next episode, unfortunately, as the series is currently in the middle of a short hiatus before its premiere on October 7 in its new time slot. There are currently no concrete details as to what fans can expect for the next arc of the series, but a new poster for the series reveals returning faces like Ash, Brock, and Hau.