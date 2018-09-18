‘Pokemon’ Anime Preview Revisits Pikachu’s Favorite Place

Pokemon‘s anime series will soon start at a new Sunday timeslot and introduce a brand new arc for Ash and his friends to embark on to go along with it. The preview for the next episode of the series even features a famous place from the games.

Teased for the next episode is the debut of “Pikachu Valley,” a famous spot in Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Nintendo 3DS games.

Pokemon Sun & Moon will take a 3 week break and return on its new timeslot starting October 7th (Sundays 18:00 JST). On the next episode, Ash and the others find themselves in “Pikachu Valley,” where they meet a mysterious woman named Pikarla.#anipoke#アニポケ pic.twitter.com/PfLjvNBWKR — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) September 13, 2018

Teasing the introduction of a woman named “Pikarla,” the preview for the next episode shows Ash and his friends having quite a bit of fun. In the game, wild Pikachu gather in the Pikachu Valley (which is a small pocket of the Akala Island) and it’s their favorite place. Players can interact with the wild Pikachu here, but the main draw is the hilarious decorated trailer covered in Pikachu’s visage.

It’s going to be a bit of wait for the next episode, unfortunately, as the series is currently in the middle of a short hiatus before its premiere on October 7 in its new time slot. There are currently no concrete details as to what fans can expect for the next arc of the series, but a new poster for the series reveals other new additions from the games such as Hau, the main rival of the Sun and Moon series, and his Dartrix.

If you’re itching for more Pokemon right now, Twitch is airing a special marathon for the series that will explore all nine seasons of the series. Between now and October 22, fans can watch along with others as fans relive some of the series most fun, and even saddest moments.

You can currently find the marathon in the midst of Pokemon: The Johto Journeys which began on September 10, and Pokemon: Johto League Champions beginning on September 17. The following week, Pokemon: Master Quest starts, and then on Oct. 1 Pokemon Advanced. Each of the following weeks introduces another season with Pokemon: Advanced Challenge, Pokemon: Advanced Battle and Pokemon: Battle Frontier coming later. Check out Twitch for the full and exact schedule.