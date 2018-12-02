New ‘Pokemon’ Preview Teases Zeraora’s TV Debut

Pokemon is busy these days on the gaming front with its first Switch entry, but the anime has zero plans to just lie down. After all, the show is set to introduce the newest Mythical Pokemon, and fans just got a taste of their debut.

Recently, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon put out its newest episode, and it ended with a little treat. A preview for the anime’s 100th episode was shown to fans, and it ends with Zeraora’s TV debut.

So, if you are ready to meet this electric-type pocket monster, then your patience is about to be rewarded.

As you can see above, the preview begins with Ash Ketchum and Pikachu in a rough spot. The pair are seen exploring a dark cave a one point, and they are forced to make an escape on foot. However, things take a turn when Dia shows up, and the trainer has a new Pokemon under their command.

It turns out Dia is the one overseeing Zeraora, and Pikachu is in awe of the Mythical creature. The feline Pokemon is seen challenging the pocket monster that was giving Ash chase, and it doesn’t take long before Pikachu wants to join in. The teaser ends with Ash sending his Pokemon into battle, leaving fans to wonder if Pikachu will be tag-teaming with Zeraora or challenging the Mythical creature to a fight.

For fans of the franchise, they will know this 100th episode marks the first TV appearance of Zeraora. The character made its anime debut earlier this year in Pokemon the Movie: The Power of Us as it played a major role. Now, Zeraora is heading to the TV anime and will stick around for a couple episodes as the creature is slated to star in episode 101 later this month.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”