‘Pokemon’: Watch Pikachu and Zeraora’s Electrifying Battle

Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon has kicked off a major rematch between Pikachu and the Legendary Pokemon Zeraora in the latest episode of the series, and it’s a much different affair from when the two fought the first time.

While Pikachu quickly took a loss against Zeraora during their first bout, it held his own in an outstanding fashion against such a powerful electric type with its own power. You can check out a clip from the battle below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Masaaki PokéGod Iwane (岩根雅明) solo animated Sun & Moon #101. Was expecting a special episode since he didn’t participated even once in the show between his last solo (#95) and this one. He met my expectations, which is /good/. pic.twitter.com/z95IxA8RVY — Ashita (@AshitanoGin) December 16, 2018

As shared by @AshitanoGin on Twitter, Pikachu and Zeraora’s battle has a much different result the second time. In Episode 100, Pikachu lost against Zeraora as it was overwhelmed by Zeraora’s Plasma Fist. But in Episode 101, the two have a much more elaborate bout. Pikachu uses its Iron Tail against Zeraora’s Close Combat once more, and the two are surprisingly evenly matched.

Zeraora’s Quick Attack is at the same speed as Pikachu’s, and it seems like their electric attacks have the same amount of power within as well. Unfortunately, their battle does not have a conclusion as it was merely a means to help Ash get home. Ash came to this ruined version of Alola when fighting Tapu Koko in the previous episode, and Tapu Koko helps him get home in the same way.

After Ash and Dia help send Guzzlord into another dimension earlier in the episode, the two of them work together to gather enough electricity between Tapu Koko, Pikachu, and Zeraora to forge another portal. Though the battle is short, it answers the question of whether or not Pikachu could really defeat such a Legendary. Pikachu’s battled with Legendary Pokemon in the past, but this is definitely one of the more impressive bouts.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”