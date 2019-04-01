Watch: ‘Pokemon’ Anime Finally Debuts Guzma

Pokemon’s Sun and Moon anime series may be taking more of a relaxing route in term of covering the content from the original games, but the series has introduced many more of the game’s story elements as it starts branching out into the Ultra iteration. Now that Ash and his friends have started to conquer the Ultra Beasts, it’s time to take on the threat of Team Skull.

Not only has the latest episode of the anime officially announced the Alolan League, this announcement also lead to the official anime debut of everyone’s boy, Team Skull’s Guzma. Check it out below thanks to Moetron News.

After seeing Professor Kuki announce the Alolan League on TV, Guzma arrives to rally the Team Skull gang. He then arrives at the Pokemon School the next day to challenge Kukui to a battle, but instead he ends up battling Ash. He uses a Golisopod and battles Ash for a while. The two are pretty evenly matched, but the battle between them is cute short when Golisopod takes enough damage to activate its Emergency Exit ability to return to its Poke Ball.

Guzma is one of the major characters in the game series fans have wanted to see make their debut in the anime, and it only took 115 episodes of the series for it to happen. Thankfully, fans have been impressed with his debut overall (and his rap theme) and can’t wait to see what kind of chaos he’ll invite to the rest of the series. His appearance has already shifted the dynamics of the series. It’s especially needed before the Alolan League kicks into high gear in future episodes.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”

