Pokemon Sword and Shield Contains a Clever Anime Nod

Pokemon themselves aren’t necessarily good or evil, rather they are influenced heavily by their trainers. Pikachu, for example, started out as an uncontrollable, energetic electric rodent that shocked anyone nearby, but thanks to Ash Ketchum’s friendship over the years, Pikachu became the caring pocket monster we all know today. However, one Pokemon has clearly managed to buck the trend and develop a personality all its own, allying itself with the nefarious Team Rocket in the animated series. Now, one fan has linked the Meowth of the video game series and the anime itself to discover an interesting new Easter Egg!

Twitter User JoeMerrick shared this video clip from the recently release, popular Nintendo Switch exclusive Pokemon Sword And Shield, wherein the regular Meowth sounds similar to the creature that had been appearing throughout the years on Nintendo consoles, while the Gigantamax version gives off noises similar to those from the anime:

I just realised Gigantamax Meowth uses its anime cry while regular Meowth uses the game one. pic.twitter.com/YZ79UVomlO — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) November 21, 2019

Meowth from the anime has come to be one of the most prominent members of Team Rocket, joining Jesse and James in their never ending goal of stealing new pocket monsters for their boss Giovanni. Of course, what makes this Meowth so different from the other Pokemon of the world is that it taught itself to speak English outside of reciting its own name like so many other creatures within its world. The Team Rocket Pokemon taught itself to converse with humans in the name of love, but with his heart eventually broken, he uses his know how and language to further his own selfish needs.

The feline pocket monster was one of the first Gigantamax Pokemon shown in the latest video game, Pokemon Sword and Shield, taking new trainers throughout the world of Galar on a brand new adventure on the Nintendo Switch.

What do you think of this clever Pokemon Easter Egg? Have you seen any other Easter Eggs in Pokemon Sword and Shield? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Pokemon!

You can currently check out the first episode of Pokemon: The Series on YouTube, however,and the official Pokemon channel will be uploading new episodes following their premiere in Japan. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor, Shoji Yonemura overseeing series construction, Shuhei Yasuda serving as character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, Yuki Hayashi as series composer. Voice cast members include Daiki Yamashita as Go, Yuichi Nakamura as Professor Sakuragi, Kana Hanazawa as Koharu, Megumi Hayashibara as Jessie, Shinichiro Miki as James, and Inuko Inuyama as Meowth.