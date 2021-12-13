Pokemon Celebrates Its Top Trainers with Sleek Sneaker Collection

As the holidays loom ahead, Pokemon is thriving like never before, and the brand is ready to put out enough goodies to satisfy even the pickiest of fans. From its video games to its movies and more, there is tons of Pokemon content to consume, and that isn’t even counting collectibles. That is why The Pokemon Company has released a new line of sneakers for diehard fans, and to be honest, we would do a lot to nab a pair of these Pokemontrainers!

The collection made its debut overseas on Pokemon‘s official Japanese store. It was there fans learned some of Galar’s top trainers are getting their shoes produced in real life. So if you ever wanted to walk a mile in Raihan’s shoes, your time has come.

Right now, the collection includes a good few trainers such as Raihan, Leon, and even Marnie. Sadly, the latter’s shoes do not have any spikes on them, but their metal detailing is spot on. Marnie would be proud to rock the black leather pieces, and we’re sure her brother would agree. Though if we had to guess, he would rather don a pair of platform Demonia boots with plenty of metal plating!

As for the other shoes in this collection, Raihan has some high-top sneakers with orange soles and gold detailing. The style is similar to Leon’s shoes which are for sale in black and white. The slip-ons feature a black sole as seen in the Pokemon anime, and crossed laces finishes up the sneakers.

There are other sneakers available through Japan’s official store, and fans stateside will want them ASAP. A slew of shoes has debuted based on Pokemon like Cinderace, Togepi, Ditto, Mimikyu, and Zigzagoon. But if you want these kicks, it will cost you. The most expensive pair of sneakers cost nearly $250 USD before tax or shipping with the cheapest pairs priced near $200.

