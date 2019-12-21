Pokemon: The Power of Us Reveals Netflix Release Date

Pokemon is no stranger to the streaming service that is Netflix, with the popular anime franchise having appeared numerous times on the channel via its main animated series and a number of its movies in the past. Now, one of the most recent movies of the franchise, Pokemon: The Power Of Us, will apparently be getting its on time to shine on the streaming service as one Poke-fan has apparently discovered just when this feature length film will be dropping and it might be sooner than you think!

Twitter User WTK shared the fact that this Pokemon film will be releasing on Netflix starting on January 1st, 2020, allowing a new fan base to experience this unique story in the lives of the travelling companions of Ash Ketchum and Pikachu as the attempt to help the former become one of the greatest trainers in the world:

Pokémon: The Power of Us currently listed to stream January 1st on Netflix https://t.co/qoaIYeKuZF pic.twitter.com/uZLpX3wFIX — WTK (@WTK) December 21, 2019

While Pokemon fans will be happy with the release of this Pokemon film on the streaming service, we are all still left wondering when the recent re-telling of the first Pokemon movie, Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution, will be making its way to North America. With the recent season of the anime series showing Ash and his new friend Go travelling the world to discover new Pokemon, there’s no better time to “strike while the iron is hot”.

The Power of Us is a standalone film set in Fula City, which seems to be set in the Johto region. Ash and Pikachu meet several interesting characters as they uncover a mystery involving the Legendary Pokemon Lugia and the Mythical Pokemon Zeraora. The movie has no ties to other Pokemon films, although it’s regarded as a sequel to Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You. The title of the movie, The Power of Us, is a not so subtle homage to Pokemon the Movie: 2000, which had an alternate title of “The Power of One.”

Have you already had the chance to see Pokemon: The Power Of Us? Will you be catching it when it drops onto Netflix on the first day of the new year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Pokemon!

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, and Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor.