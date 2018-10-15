Pokemon TCG Makes Unexpected Crossover With Classic “Scream” Painting

Pokemon have appeared in tons of places – in video games, on televisions and movie screens, on planes and trains, and even in Olympics promotions. However, they’ve never appeared in timeless and recognized pieces of classic art…until now.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Museum has announced a new Pokemon Trading Card game promotion for their upcoming exhibit on the Norweigan painter Edward Munch. Munch was a famous expressionist painter from the early 20th century and is best known for “The Scream,” a fantastic piece of art showing a person standing on a walkway with a look of horror on their face, standing in front of an orange sky.

“The Scream” will be traveling to Tokyo as part of the exhibit, so the museum is promoting their exhibit in a very interesting way – with exclusive Pokemon Trading Cards. Each of the cards will feature a different Pokemon – Pikachu, Eevee, Mimikyu, Psyduck, and Rowlet – looking on in terror while another Pokemon lurks in the background. The Pokemon cards are each a homage to Munch’s “The Scream,” complete with a similar art style and color scheme. All five Pokemon cards have the same move – Scream, which confuses opponents.

You can check out all five of the Pokemon cards below:

The Rowlet, Psyduck, and Mimikyu cards can be obtained by purchasing two booster packs at any Pokemon Center in Japan. The Eevee card will be available by purchasing a special mini card file at the Pokemon Center. The Pokemon Company has not announced how to obtain the Pikachu card.

In addition, The Pokemon Company and the Tokyo Metropolitan Museum are also releasing a special line of merchandise featuring the card artwork.

Both the exhibit and the promotion start on October 27th. While these cards will only be available in Japan, don’t be surprised to see these hit the secondary market or as an official US release at some point in the future. To be blunt, these cards are too amazing looking to be limited to a Japan-only release.

Let us know which of these is your favorite in the comment section below!