Viral ‘Pokemon’ Video Pits Mr. Mime Against An Actual Clown

Pokemon is the series that keeps on giving. Not only has the franchise continued to dole out new content since its creation, but fans push Pokemon past its limits again and again. Now, it seems the series is going viral once more, and it has Mr. Mime to thank for the spotlight.

Well, Mr. Mime and another actual mime. Just, watch the video below and you’ll see.

Over on Twitter, fans got their first glimpse of the trending Pokemon video when a user known as mine_clown got real creative. The fans who works as a clown in Japan decided to test his skills against Mr. Mime and used the power of augmented reality to do just that.

As you can watch above, the viral video begins with Mr. Mime to the right doing his usual thing. The avatar is brought to life thanks to the new photo tool added to Pokemon Go, and mine_clown got to work beside the psychic.

The video shows the real-life mime trying to make it past Mr. Mime, but he cannot do so thanks to the Pokemon’s very invisible barrier. The fan does a spot-on job pretending to be stuck behind the block, and he is only able to pass when Mr. Mime is returned to the game from the frame.

“Glad I was born in an era that can put me behind a wall with Mr. Mime,” the fan wrote.

With a couple million views under its belt, the video proves how augmented reality is bringing fans closer to Pokemon than ever before. The franchise’s expanding use of technology has allowed this clown a chance to work with one of the most famous mimes to hit Japan, so there’s no telling what will come next. In fact, it feels like it is just a matter of time until a rogue Chancey is caught in a hospital or a Growlithe catches a crook in real life.

So, what do you make of this video? Where should Pokemon take its technology next? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!