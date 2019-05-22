Choose Your Life Partner With A Pokemon Wedding

Pokemon is one of those series fans have grown up with over the years. After more than two decades, the franchise has roped in millions of fans with many of them having fallen for Pikachu as kids. Now, those adults are looking to fold Pokemon into their everyday, but some occasions require a bit of extra planning.

You know, like weddings for instance. That’s right; Pokemon is getting into the wedding business, and it seems Pikachu is ready to help you get hitched.

Over in Japan, a service has gone live that will give Pokemon fans the wedding of their dreams. Bridal Fair, a brand produced by ESCRIT, is offering official Pokemon wedding packages abroad.

Not only does the cute service give couples some sweet totes and invitations. The website also breaks down four points of the wedding from food to photography, and more. The event will be littered with a few cute Pikachu representing the bride and groom.

Oh, but that’s not even the best part. The greatest perk is the Pikachu mascots that come with the package. If you head abroad for this wedding package, you will be flanked with two bridal Pikachu mascots who are all dressed up.

There are several locations available for the wedding that dot across Tokyo and other cities. From churches to Sky Trees and more, these Pokemon weddings can be customized to your needs… so long as one of your needs is Pikachu.

If you can’t quite commit to an entire Pokemon ceremony, then there are other ways to tie in the brand to your nuptials. Not only can you customize your vows with some sweet Pokemon references, but fans have done everything from make custom Poke-centric invitations to playing Pokemon GO for their Bachelor parties.

