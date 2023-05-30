Pokemon x Original Stitch Collab Will End Soon

The Pokemon franchise isn't looking to slow down any time soon. While the Pokemon anime adaptation has said goodbye to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, the show has continued with two new trainers taking the reins in Liko and Roy. As Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are the latest entries to the Nintendo Switch, it should come as no surprise that there is plenty of pocket monster fashion to find. Unfortunately, it seems that one such fashion line is set to be discontinued as the Pokemon x Original Stitch collaboration is coming to an end.

First beginning in 2019, the collaboration between the pocket monsters and the fashion producers at Original Stitch allowed Pokemon fans to blend the various types of creatures on shirts. Arriving in Japan, fans of the franchise all over the world can add the shirts to their collection before time runs out, but they only have until June 11th next month to do so. The reasoning behind why the collaboration is coming to an end is thanks to Original Stitch announcing that they will be ending operations as a whole.

Pokemon x Original Stitch Ends

The Official Website for Pokemon Shirts dropped the unfortunate news with the following statement, "Today, we have some important news to share regarding the future of Pokémon Shirts. After four incredible years since our establishment in 2019, we regret to inform you that Pokémon Shirts will be closing its doors on June 11, 2023 at 19:00 pm PST, due to the termination of Original Stitch's business. We would like to express our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support and patronage throughout this journey. It has been an absolute pleasure serving you and witnessing your enthusiasm for our Pokémon-inspired clothing. Your love for the brand and the Pokémon universe has been the driving force behind our dedication to creating unique and stylish custom clothing options. We understand that this news may come as a disappointment, but we want to assure you that we are committed to making the remaining sales periods memorable for our valued customers."

