Pop Team Epic Reveals Season 2 Episode Count

Pop Team Epic has officially started off its second season as part of the new wave of anime hitting this month, and the series has revealed just how many episodes the new season will be sticking around for! The Fall 2022 anime schedule is now underway as it is stacked with some of the most highest profile releases of the year overall. This includes not only some brand new original series, but new adaptations and most importantly, some major franchises coming back for new episodes too. While there are some big action hits, there are also returns of wacky series like Pop Team Epic.

Pop Team Epic is now working its way through the second season of the series, and the premiere has reintroduced fans to just how wacky of a run the franchise is going to have for its new slate of episodes. With the series' getting ready to sell its Blu-ray releases overseas, Pop Team Epic Season 2 has revealed that it will be running for 12 episodes in total (spread across three releases in Japan). This means it will be ending its run at the end of the year together with the rest of the Fall releases.

"Pop Team Epic" season 2 is listed with a total of 12 episodes across three Blu-ray volumes.https://t.co/7F9AT0pzZn pic.twitter.com/UYQQp2jdrQ — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) October 1, 2022

Featuring returning writer and director Jun Aoki (Gal & Dino) for Kamikaze Douga and Space Neko Company, Pop Team Epic Season 2 is now streaming new episodes with Crunchyroll. If you wanted to check out the first season of the series and get an idea for just how wacky it's going to be from this point on, you can now find the first season streaming with Netflix and Crunchyroll.

They tease what to expect from the series (and still will likely be even far off from what the actual episodes with entail) as such,"Crude, rude, and a little…cute? Get ready for the larger-than-life attitude of Popuko and Pipimi, the small and tall stars of Pop Team Epic! Based off the bizarre four-panel webcomic by Bukubu Okawa comes a comedy that'll throw you off with its out-there jokes and intense absurdity. You think you're ready for these girls? Think again, F#%**er!"

