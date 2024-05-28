Netflix Report Unpacks Its Top Anime Picks of 2023

Netflix has a ton of goodies available to stream, and as of late, anime has had quite the spotlight at the service. From original productions to exclusive licenses, Netflix is not cutting back on its anime appetite. Time and again, anime continues to pull in big numbers for the site, and now a new report released by Netflix is listing the site's biggest series of 2023.

The report in question was posted by Netflix recently, and it shows how the site's numbers stacked in the second half of 2023. According to the engagement report, Netflix gathered info from 99% of all viewing data between July and December 2023. The report goes on to break down the top hits of different genres, and anime surprised everyone with its most-watched pick.

After all, Baki Hanna season two managed to take first place with viewers in the second half of 2023. In second place, My Happy Marriage struck true before Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Entertainment District arc was listed. So if you want to read the report's list of top ten anime titles for the back half of 2023, you can find it below:

Baki Hanma: Season 2 (160.7 million, 14 million)



My Happy Marriage: Season 1 (64.2 million, 13.2 million)



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Entertainment District Arc (43.8 million, 9 million)



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train Arc (24 million, 8.5 million)



Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 (50.3 million, 8 million)



Jujutsu Kaisen: Season 2 (67.3 million, 7.4 million)



KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2 (37.1 million, 7.3 million)



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc (63.6 million, 6.2 million)



Baki Hanma: Season 1 (30.3 million, 6.1 million)



Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: Season 1 (22.5 million, 6.1 million)



The report also breaks down some larger stats for anime in the second half of 2023. It turns out 90 billion hours of anime was watched during this time frame which is insane. This finding is just about equal with the first half of 2023 as Netflix raked in 93 billion views.

And of course, the Netflix report touches upon its various live-action anime adaptations. One Piece made waves as it was the most-watched program on Netflix in the second half of 2023. Other live-action projects like Yu Yu Hakusho managed to earn a shoutout from Netflix. And before long, we are sure Netflix will unpack the success of Avatar: The Last Airbender when its report for the first half of 2024 goes live.

What do you make of this Netflix report? Have you checked out any of these top series? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!