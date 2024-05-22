Power Rangers Needs an Animated Series More Than Ever

It would be wrong to call the Power Rangers anything but an institution. Over the decades, the franchise has welcomed millions of fans into the sentai club. From its original outing to its latest series, Power Rangers has done it all. And now, the IP is going viral all thanks to one fan's animated take on the heroes.

As you can see above, the work comes courtesy of Dominic Estephane. The talented animator hit up YouTube with a special project titled The Morphing Grid: A Power Rangers Anthology. The trailer brings the world of Power Rangers to life using animation, and it is nothing short of stunning.

According to Estephane, they tapped into several specific pieces of Power Rangers lore to create their tribute. Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers season two was high on the list along with Leo and Space. These specific series helped the artist refine an "anime" inspired style with "Genndy Tartakovsky" ties, and the result is gorgeous.

Honestly? It is hard to imagine a Power Rangers anime or animated series looking better than this. We need this kind of content in our veins ASAP.

Of course, the Power Rangers fandom is going nuts over this pitch, and social media is spreading word around. This tribute comes at the perfect time as the Power Rangers are making headlines thanks to a certain anime. This year, the hit sentai anime Go, Go, Loser Ranger debuted to critical acclaim. The anime, which is ongoing, brings the best of sentai storytelling to life while giving it a dose of grit. The anime's success has put a renewed focus on the OG Power Rangers, and thanks to this new trailer, netizens are ready to beg for a full-blown animated series.

What do you think about this Power Rangers pitch? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!