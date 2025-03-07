The Powerpuff Girls Take on Their Reboot Doppelgangers in Official Crossover

The Powerpuff Girls are in the news a lot these days, thanks to the live-action CW trailer finding its way online. While this controversial series never arrived with an official series, the big headline helped to once again put Blossom, Buttercup, and Bubbles in the news. In a shocking new crossover, the original Powerpuff Girls have taken on their 2016 doppelgangers as universes collide in the biggest Cartoon Network collaboration of all time. While this isn’t a new series that brings back the superhero trio, this crossover is definitely worth checking out if you’re a fan of all things Cartoon Network.

Jellystone’s Crisis on Infinite Mirths features the new take on Yogi Bear and his fellow Hanna Barbera characters finding themselves joined by countless figures from Cartoon Network’s past. Through a series of wild events, some of the main characters from The Grim Adventures of Billy And Mandy, The Powerpuff Girls, Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack, Johnny Bravo, Ed, Edd, n Eddy, and many more arrive in this animated series. Like so many comic book crossovers, the universes colliding ends up in a multiversal brawl that sees Bubbles taking on her 2016 reboot-self, and the result of the fight shows how Jellystone’s showrunner might feel about the remake.

Bubbles V Bubbles

In a “blink and you’ll miss it” moment in Crisis On Infinite Mirths, the original Bubbles smacks down the 2016 rebooted version. Alongside the og trio, the Mayor of Townsville and their sworn enemy, Mojo Jojo, play big roles in the recent Jellystone special. With the Powerpuff Girls now making quite a few headlines, it will be interesting to see if this results in any future projects for Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup. You can catch the new Cartoon Network crossover streaming on MAX.

OG Bubbles smacking down 2016 Bubble pic.twitter.com/pjwdS0gaPS — Hanna-Barbera ScreenCaps (Jellystone Week) (@HannaBarberaCap) March 6, 2025

What Was The 2016 Reboot?

For those who need an introduction, or a refresher, on the controversial reboot of The Powerpuff Girls, the 2016 remake was actually much more successful than you might think. The series ran for three seasons with over one hundred episodes to its name, though it did have new voice actors come in to play the titular characters. Alongside some casting changes, along with the decision to nix longtime supporting character Ms. Bellum, the reboot presented a story that audiences and critics alike felt was unable to live up to its source material.

Of course, when it comes to controversy, the previously mentioned CW live-action series might take the cake. Thanks to the original pilot script leaking online, many fans had quite a few opinions to share about this new take on Townsville’s finest. Earlier this week, a trailer for the series found its way online, giving Cartoon Network fans their first look at the likes of Chloe Bennet as Blossom, Dove Cameron as Bubbles, Yana Perrault as Buttercup, and Donald Faison as Professor Utonium. As of the writing of this article, no future Powerpuff Girls’ projects have been announced.

Want to see what other Cartoon Network crossovers will take place in the future?