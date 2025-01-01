Max Just Lost Some of Its Biggest Animated Series

Max has kicked off the new year with the loss of some of its biggest new and classic animated hits from its streaming service. Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max streaming service has gone through a number of changes in the last few years since its initial debut, and the library of its TV and film offerings has seen some major shake ups as a result. This has been especially true when it comes to their animated offerings, and the start of the year has already resulted in even more notable removals leaving the service for the time being making it harder to check out these shows.

It was previously reported that Max would be losing some of its DC animated shows by the end of 2024, and some removals then continued with January 1st. As of the start of 2025, some more notable shows have been removed from the platform including major hits such as the first seven seasons of Teen Titans Go!, the original Teen Titans series that proceeded it, and classic shows such as Ed, Edd n’ Eddy, The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy and more.

Max Removes More Animated Shows From Streaming Service

The latest batch of animated shows removed from Max for the final week of 2024, first day of 2025 include:

Teen Titans

Teen Titans Go! (Seasons 1-7)

Ed, Edd n’ Eddy

The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy

Green Lantern: The Animated Series

The Looney Tunes Show

Static Shock

Some of these removals are more surprising than the others. The loss of more of the Cartoon Network classic shows on the platform with Ed, Edd n’ Eddy and The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy unfortunately falls in line with some of the other removals seen through the last few years. These classic Cartoon Network properties are currently available to stream through other services such as Hulu and Prime Video, but aren’t being hosted by their original parent company’s service.

It’s been a tough year for the Cartoon Network brand as a whole as this is also following the shutdown of the original website for the network earlier this Summer. Now redirecting to the animated offerings on Max, the classic website shutting down combined with these removals, and some of their newer offerings like Craig of the Creek ending this month, fans have started to wonder what the future will be looking like for the former Cartoon Network from this point on.

Teen Titans Go! Is The Biggest Surprise

But the biggest surprise in all of this is the removal of most of Teen Titans Go! from the streaming service. Teen Titans Go! is one of the biggest animated hits for Warner Bros. Discovery as a whole, and it’s honestly difficult to think of a show with a bigger impact. DC Studios might be changing how it’s handling animated works, but Teen Titans Go! is such a staple that it recently crossed over 400 episodes and took over Cartoon Network with a massive marathon to help celebrate the milestone.

Max might currently be offering the newest season of Teen Titans Go! (which now includes Episode 400 as of the most recent update), but it’s far from the full slate of eight seasons that it offered before. Now fans will have to seek out its episodes through other streaming services or wait until it’s airing on Cartoon Network once more. As Max heads into 2025, these removals could shift as their streaming library ebbs and flows throughout the rest of the year.